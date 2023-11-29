Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Waters by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Waters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.37. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.