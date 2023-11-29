Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 162.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

