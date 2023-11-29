Sei Investments Co. Has $12.92 Million Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

