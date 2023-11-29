Sei Investments Co. Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.