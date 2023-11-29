Sei Investments Co. Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAC were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IAC by 161.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.