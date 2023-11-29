Sei Investments Co. Purchases 27,755 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $473,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

