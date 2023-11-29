Sei Investments Co. Purchases 70,814 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:GFL opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

