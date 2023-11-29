Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

EXP stock opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $195.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.