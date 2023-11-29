Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,527. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.