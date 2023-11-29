Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LendingClub by 189.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $57,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

