Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 36.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

