Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,746 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

VOYA opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.