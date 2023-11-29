Sei Investments Co. Sells 722 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,477 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $908,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 346,714 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

EA stock opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,745 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

