Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

