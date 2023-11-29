SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Financial Contrast

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $422.18 million 12.43 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -13.05 BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.42 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.00

This table compares SentinelOne and BigCommerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -74.19% -21.47% -15.80% BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SentinelOne and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 16 7 1 2.38 BigCommerce 0 8 3 0 2.27

SentinelOne presently has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $11.82, suggesting a potential upside of 32.94%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than SentinelOne.

Summary

BigCommerce beats SentinelOne on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

