Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
STRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.91) to GBX 3,100 ($39.16) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Severn Trent Stock Up 0.9 %
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 191.61%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
