SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several brokerages have commented on SFL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SFL Stock Down 1.5 %
SFL stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.76.
SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $204.89 million for the quarter.
SFL Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.
About SFL
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
