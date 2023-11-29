Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.12) to GBX 859 ($10.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($14.02) to GBX 980 ($12.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 987.80 ($12.48).

IGG stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.56) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 844.50 ($10.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 647.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 670.45.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £7,076.10 ($8,937.86). Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

