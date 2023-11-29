Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Stock Down 9.7 %
CRPR stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £62.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,911.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 754.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 795.96. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.
