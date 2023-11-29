Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Down 9.7 %

CRPR stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £62.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,911.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 754.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 795.96. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

Get James Cropper alerts:

James Cropper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.