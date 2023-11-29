Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $28.65. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 39,009 shares trading hands.
Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 0.44.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
