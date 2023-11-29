Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $28.65. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 39,009 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

