Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.02 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

