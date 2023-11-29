Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD stock opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.54.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

