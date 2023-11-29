Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.70. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.