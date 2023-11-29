Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.84 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

