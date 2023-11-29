Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $151.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.54. Splunk has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.21, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

