Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13,150.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 95,837 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 349,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 558,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,073 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

