Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stagwell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stagwell by 14.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stagwell by 186.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Stagwell by 89.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 733,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 345,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stagwell by 112.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 44,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stagwell by 284.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.