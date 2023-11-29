Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $194.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $153.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

