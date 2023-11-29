Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $123.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 196.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $41.55 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $52,813,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.