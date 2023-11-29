Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 17,069 put options on the company. This is an increase of 139% compared to the average daily volume of 7,149 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

UNP opened at $221.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.16. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

