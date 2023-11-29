StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

