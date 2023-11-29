StockNews.com Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

AGNC opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.28. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $79,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $52,644,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,200,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

