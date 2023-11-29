StockNews.com Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $119.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

