StockNews.com Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Hold

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $135.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

