StockNews.com Downgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Buy

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $24.45 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3,131.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

