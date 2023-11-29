StockNews.com Downgrades Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Buy

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.18.

Shares of SNPS opened at $543.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $549.67.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,713. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

