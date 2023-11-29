StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

