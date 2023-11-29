StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 20.5 %

IPDN opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

