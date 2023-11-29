StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
