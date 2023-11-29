StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Price Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.42. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

