StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Trading Up 9.6 %
NASDAQ TEDU opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.16 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.
