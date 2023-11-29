StockNews.com Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $139.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

