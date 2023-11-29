Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.