Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
