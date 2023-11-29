Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $540.00 to $600.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $549.67 and last traded at $549.11, with a volume of 447041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $542.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.18.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $7,105,713 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.