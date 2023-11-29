Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $540.00 to $600.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $549.67 and last traded at $549.11, with a volume of 447041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $542.69.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.18.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SNPS
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.