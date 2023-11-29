Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,214 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Tapestry by 157.2% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 83,428 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

