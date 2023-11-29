Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,247 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $111,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

