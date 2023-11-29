TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

