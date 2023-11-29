TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTI stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.