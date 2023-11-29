Tecsys (TCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$41.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.57 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.23 million, a P/E ratio of 153.55 and a beta of 0.52. Tecsys has a one year low of C$23.75 and a one year high of C$34.28.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$128,856.48. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

