Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.86.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $395.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,858,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.