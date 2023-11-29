Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $594.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $599.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

